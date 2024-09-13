Shoemona To Join The Co-Lab At South Orange As Its Newest Member

From The Co-Lab at South Orange:

The Co-Lab at South Orange is thrilled to welcome Shoemona to the space as its newest member retailer later this month. Shoemona was founded by South Orange resident Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon and will offer art prints, greeting cards and clothing made in collaboration with Sienna Store Calcutta, using sustainable natural dyes and fibers.

Sumana’s creations are deeply influenced by her dual upbringing and the vibrant folk arts of India, featuring patterns, collage, and textile designs crafted through lino-cut printmaking and mixed media.

The Co-Lab at South Orange is a 501c3 nonprofit that serves as a co-retail marketplace for local small businesses, offering a unique incubator model that provides accelerated growth opportunities for businesses at various stages of development. Its mission is to empower small businesses and foster community engagement in downtown South Orange. In addition to supporting entrepreneurs, The Co-Lab acts as a hub for collaboration through events, workshops, and pop-ups, enhancing its role as a center for innovation and community building.

Visitors will find a rotating mix of businesses offering a variety of products and services, including an artisanal cheese counter, culinary bookstore, home decor, gifts, and more. Current member shops include Grá Lifestyle Boutique, Noble Hungers, SOMA Sweets, and South Orange Wheelhouse.

The Co-Lab is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to shop small, shop local, shop South Orange.

Did you know that The Co-Lab offers a range of membership tiers designed to support small businesses at various stages? These include Pop-Ups for single-day marketplace events, Short-Term Vendor options (6-9 months) for businesses testing their offerings, Semi-Anchors (1 year) for those deciding on brick-and-mortar expansion, and Anchor memberships for established businesses looking for a long-term presence before graduating to their own space. Learn more here.