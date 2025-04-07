Columbia High Students & Grads Can Apply Now for CHSSF Scholarships! Applications Due by April 16

From the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund:

“Growing up, I never thought college was an option. It was something that was always put on the back burner because I never thought I would get there. Especially growing up with a single mom and seeing how hard she worked, which made me realize at an early age that money was tight….So I want to thank you for your donation that’s helping many students in our district. Because of people like you, I can attend Rutgers University and learn more about the ins and outs of the business field. Again, thank you for helping students like me who never thought college was a possibility. I hope someday, in the future, I can do what you do and help impact many young lives – help give them an opportunity they never thought they had.”

– CHSSF scholarship recipient at Rutgers University

It’s never too late to support the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund!

Since 1923, CHSSF has been providing need-based scholarships to CHS graduates. Our scholarships support any kind of post-secondary education. Please help us help the students of CHS succeed. We are currently accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year and need your help.

You can donate right now using the QR code or Donate Now button below. We are an all-volunteer organization so anything you donate today–seriously, every penny–will be funding the eduction of a CHS grad by the fall.

Donate Now!

We are still accepting applications for 2025-2026 grants.

Applications are available to print out through our website at chssf.org.

All applications must be MAILED to our PO Box:

CHSSF

PO Box 315

Maplewood, NJ 07040



*****Applications are DUE BY April 16th******