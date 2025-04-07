CommunityMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia High Students & Grads Can Apply Now for CHSSF Scholarships! Applications Due by April 16

by

Meanwhile, community members can donate to the scholarship fund year round.

written by Columbia High School Scholarship Fund
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund:

“Growing up, I never thought college was an option. It was something that was always put on the back burner because I never thought I would get there. Especially growing up with a single mom and seeing how hard she worked, which made me realize at an early age that money was tight….So I want to thank you for your donation that’s helping many students in our district. Because of people like you, I can attend Rutgers University and learn more about the ins and outs of the business field. Again, thank you for helping students like me who never thought college was a possibility. I hope someday, in the future, I can do what you do and help impact many young lives – help give them an opportunity they never thought they had.”
– CHSSF scholarship recipient at Rutgers University

It’s never too late to support the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund!

Since 1923, CHSSF has been providing need-based scholarships to CHS graduates.  Our scholarships support any kind of post-secondary education.  Please help us help the students of CHS succeed.  We are currently accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year and need your help.

You can donate right now using the QR code or Donate Now button below. We are an all-volunteer organization so anything you donate today–seriously, every penny–will be funding the eduction of a CHS grad by the fall.

 

Donate Now!

 

We are still accepting applications for 2025-2026 grants.

Applications are available to print out through our website at chssf.org.
All applications must be MAILED to our PO Box:  

CHSSF
PO Box 315
Maplewood, NJ 07040

*****Applications are DUE BY April 16th******

Related Articles

Rage Run 5K for Reproductive Freedom Takes Over...

WATCH: Maplewood Presents Design for Reconfigured DeHart Park...

SO Rescue Squad Hosts 3rd Annual ‘Sound the...

PHOTOS: Hundreds Join ‘Hands Off’ Protest Against Trump...

DeLuca: ‘Things Get Done by Those Who Show...

April 5 ‘Hands Off’ National Day of Protest...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE