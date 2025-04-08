South Orange Celebrates 15th Annual River Day May 4

From the South Orange Environmental Commission and Green Team:

(April 2, 2025)– South Orange Village and the South Orange Environmental Commission and Green Team are excited to announce the 15th Annual River Day, our beloved community event dedicated to environmental awareness, education, and stewardship of the Rahway River. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, May 4th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Skate House by the pond in Meadowland Park (off Mead St.). River Day brings together families, students, and volunteers of all ages to participate in a hands-on effort to clean up the South Orange section of the Rahway River. But that’s not all, the event also provides a fun opportunity to appreciate nature and engage with local organizations committed to conservation, sustainability, and ecological education.

Event Highlights

Volunteer River Clean-Up – Help remove litter and debris from the river to support a cleaner and healthier ecosystem.

– Help remove litter and debris from the river to support a cleaner and healthier ecosystem. S.O. Environmental Commission – Meet the SOEC, discuss local environmental initiatives, or take part in a Green Team wildflower planting.

– Meet the SOEC, discuss local environmental initiatives, or take part in a Green Team wildflower planting. SOMS Student Science Presentations – South Orange Middle School student scientists will showcase their River Curriculum exhibits under the direction of teacher Nicole Chirlo.

– South Orange Middle School student scientists will showcase their River Curriculum exhibits under the direction of teacher Nicole Chirlo. NJ Black Bear Research & Education – Gain insight into New Jersey’s black bear population with educational materials and hands on exhibits from NJDEP, Fish & Wildlife.

– Gain insight into New Jersey’s black bear population with educational materials and hands on exhibits from NJDEP, Fish & Wildlife. Rahway River Watershed Association – Discover the importance of Rahway River and its ecosystem including how to protect, restore, and get involved.

– Discover the importance of Rahway River and its ecosystem including how to protect, restore, and get involved. South Orange Public Library – Story time, bear info, and incredibly knowledgeable librarians.

– Story time, bear info, and incredibly knowledgeable librarians. Meat Me In The Middle – Explore how eating less meat can help the environment with the fun folks planning SOMA’s “Meat Me In The Middle” project.

– Explore how eating less meat can help the environment with the fun folks planning SOMA’s “Meat Me In The Middle” project. Vinyasa Yoga with Katie Payne – Participate in free, outdoor, Earth-themed yoga that focuses on harmonizing movement with the breath at 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Get Involved

This event is free and open to all! Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor activities, wear waterproof boots or sturdy shoes you don’t mind getting wet, and bring reusable gloves if possible. We strive to keep this a zero waste activity so we will provide reusable collection buckets, gloves, and hand sanitizer only while supplies last.

To save time in line pre-registration is encouraged for this event:

https://sogreenteam.wordpress.com/2025/03/09/river-day-2025-registration/

For updates, registration information, and rain date (May 11th) notifications, follow South Orange Village and the South Orange Environmental Commission on social media: @southorangevillage and @sogreenteam.