South Orange Announces Temporary ‘Hoboken Only’ Jitney Service for Newstead, Montrose and Tuxedo Park

From The South Orange Parking Authority:

The South Orange Parking Authority (SOPA) has published a new temporary “Hoboken Only” Jitney schedule for the Newstead and Tuxedo Park/Montrose routes, in response to NJ Transit’s train schedule changes caused by working being done to the Amtrak/NJ Transit portal bridge February 15 through March 15, 2026.

NJ Transit will not be running trains into Penn Station Monday through Friday, sending passengers to Hoboken instead and will cross honor tickets on either the PATH or Ferry to Manhattan.

The new SOPA Hoboken Only schedule was emailed to Jitney pass holders and posted on the buses. There is also a link to the schedule on the South Orange Village’s main Parking Authority web page and a link to the Amtrak/NJ Transit articles and NJ Transit Hoboken train schedule on the SOPA news feature section.

The Parking Authority will monitor the project progress and all NJ Transit updates and act accordingly.

The temporary SOPA Jitney Hoboken Only schedules are linked here:

New Tuxedo Park Montrose Hoboken Only schedule as of 2.15.2026

New Newstead Hoboken Only schedule as of 2.15.2026

Maplewood has also announced changes to its Jitney schedule.