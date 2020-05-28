South Orange Farmers Market Postponed Indefinitely Due to Pandemic

From SOVCA, May 22, 2020:

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) announced the indefinite postponement of the 2020 South Orange Farmers Market in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with deep regret that we make this announcement,” said SOVCA Executive Director, Julie Doran, “We considered many options and weighed our decision carefully. We believe that at this time our resources need to be focused on supporting our brick and mortar businesses and planning for a successful reopening of our downtown.”

Shoppers will still be able to get their Jersey Fresh produce and other goods locally. A few of the local businesses have marketplaces stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables and other essential items including Ashley Marketplace, Jackie’s Marketplace and Groceries on the Go by David Burke Orange Lawn. You can also find some of your favorite vendors from the South Orange Farmers Market at the Maplewood Farmers Market on Mondays starting in June.

SOVCA will continue to monitor situation closely and amend our market plans if and check back frequently for updates.

About South Orange Village Center Alliance

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is a non-profit that is dedicated to making downtown South Orange a vibrant place to live, work and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown business district. SOVCA’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping our governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. For more information, visit sovillagecenter.org