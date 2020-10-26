South Orange Leaf Pickup Season to Begin October 26

From the Township of South Orange:

As leaf season approaches, we want to inform all residents that leaf pickup is scheduled to begin on October 26 and continues through December 9.

In preparation, please read the following guidelines:

Leaves should be piled no more than four feet from the curb, and must not extend into traffic lanes. Leaves left in plastic bags will not be collected.

Leaves can be raked into gutters during leaf season only. Any rake out after this time will be in violation of municipal ordinances and the leaves will not be collected.

During Leaf Season, no debris other than leaves are permitted in the streets.

Residents must refer to the Leaf Map to ensure leaves are being placed out only when their zone shows “open” in green . When the map reflects red in a zone residents are not permitted to place leaves out and will be subject to a penalty for violation of Township ordinances.

Residents are responsible to notify their landscapers/contractors to place leaves out according to Township guidelines.

Additional season information can be found here.

To view the current South Orange Leaf Map from the website’s main page, select “Community Map” then select “Leaf Map” from the left column.

For County Roadways, please contact Essex County for their leaf pickup schedule at (973) 239-3366 or view the schedule here.