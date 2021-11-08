South Orange

South Orange Leaf Season: New Option of Curbside Pickup

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From South Orange Township:

Leaf Season is upon us and South Orange has added a new option to leaf pick-up for residents — bagged leaves will be picked up curbside. Simply stuff leaves into biodegradable lawn and leaf bags and place them on the curb for pick up. This keeps leaves from blowing into and clogging up our storm drains, which looks unsightly and can cause flooding.

Leaf pick-up season runs from October 25 to December 8 and residents can find more information on leaf removal in South Orange here: https://www.southorange.org/493/Seasonal-Information

To learn more about this and other options recommended by the South Orange Environmental Commission please read here: https://sogreenteam.wordpress.com/2021/10/06/so-many-leaves/

