South Orange Mandates Water Conservation as NJ Declares Drought Emergency

Current Status: Drought Emergency

Please conserve water. The entirety of New Jersey is now under a Drought Warning while our specific area (NorthEast) is under a Drought Emergency (as of 11/14/24). For more information on present drought conditions go to – http://njdrought.org

November 14, 2024: Due to the statewide Drought Warning that Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declared, South Orange Village, in conjunction with our water supplier, New Jersey American Water, has issued a mandatory conservation notice. Residents must limit all non-essential water use, including all outdoor watering.

If you are a landlord and water service is in your name, please inform your tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service. See below for more information on ways to conserve water.

Thank you for your cooperation in restricting water use during drought conditions.

Tips to Reduce Water Waste

Water lawns (and outdoor plants) less frequently (2-3 times per week) for no more than 30 minutes. This allows the soil to absorb the water and enables roots to grow more deeply, which encourages drought tolerance.

Never water during the heat of the day, as this promotes evaporation and leads to water waste.

Sprinkler systems should be set to water after sunset or before dawn, and by law should be equipped with an automated shut-off switch that disables the system following rainfall.

Install water-saving shower-heads and faucet aerators in the bathroom and kitchen (available at most home improvement stores and some supermarkets).

Do not let faucets run when brushing your teeth or washing the dishes.

Run washing machines and dishwashers only when they are full, or select the properly sized wash cycle for the current laundry load.

Use a broom to sweep the sidewalk, rather than a hose.

Use mulch and native plants to conserve water in the garden.

Use a rain barrel to capture water from a downspout to use later for watering gardens and plants.

Use soaker hoses or drip irrigation to water trees, gardens and flower beds.

