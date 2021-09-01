South Orange-Maplewood: Beware Potential Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding 9/1-9/2 Due to Ida

From South Orange Village Township:

South Orange Village is closely monitoring the trajectory and impacts of Tropical Storm Ida. The storm is projected to reach our area by Wednesday or Thursday of this week, with significant rains and potential flooding expected. South Orange wants to remind all residents of some helpful tips to stay safe if the weather turns dangerous.

During an emergency, the government and other agencies may not be able to meet your needs. It is important for all residents to make their own emergency plans and prepare for their own care and safety in an emergency.

Prepare a Disaster Supply Kit– Your includes items that will help you stay self-sufficient for up to three days if needed such as, canned food, bottled water, first-aid kit, battery operated flashlight and radio, blanket, and manual can opener.

Make a Plan– Your plan includes evacuation plans, a place to reunite with loved ones, and an out-of-state contact person.

Make Plans to Protect Your Property– Some easy, but crucial, steps can be taken to safeguard your property in the event of a weather disaster. Simple tasks such as cleaning your gutters out, trimming trees and shrubs and installing storm shutters can go a long way in minimizing property damage.

Sign Up for Local Alerts– It’s important to stay informed during an emergency. All residents are encouraged to sign up for the Village’s SO Alert emergency notification system.

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management has published a Hurricane Survival Guide to go more in-depth for hurricane planning.

Please report any power outages to PSEG at: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734). You can view the PSEG outage map: http://outagecenter.pseg. com/external/default.html.

If there are power outages, the Village asks all residents and neighborhood associations and groups to do their best to check on any residents that may be elderly or have special needs.

Non-emergency information and requests for service can be submitted via Report a Concern at http://www.southorange.org/ 597/SO-Connect or by downloading the GovAlert app on your mobile phone. Understand non high priority requests may not be responded to immediately.

Weather Forecast:

Hurricane Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from the National Weather Service (NWS) from Wednesday (9/1/21) morning through Tuesday (9/2/21) afternoon.

Tomorrow – 9/1

94% rain / 1.15 in

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow Night 9/1

100% / 2.6 in

Rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.

Thursday 9/2

88% / 0.77 in

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning…then becoming partly cloudy. High 73F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.

Thursday Night 9/2

21% / 0 in

Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.