Going forward, the Curriculum and Instruction (C&I) committee of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education is now meeting as a “board the whole.” C&I meetings will now take place in public. However, since this is not a Board of Education meeting there will not be any public comments or official action taken.

The first meeting of the new C&I committee takes place August 10 at 5:30 pm. Information is attached and ways to join are listed below:

