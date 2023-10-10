South Orange Officials Condemn Terrorist Attacks on Israel

The following statement was read into the record at the Monday, October 9, 2023, Meeting of the Board of Trustees

The South Orange Board of Trustees condemns the terrorist attacks at the hands of Hamas militants against the people of Israel and calls upon our Congressional representatives to provide the necessary resources to Israel and to continue leading an international coalition in reaffirming our support for Israel and condemning the brutal attack that has left hundreds of innocent civilians dead, including Americans, with the numbers rising each day.

Locally, the Jewish members of our community have seen antisemitism rise, endured intentional disruptions of services at local synagogues, and continue to suffer in fear. Please know that your community leaders are standing with you and are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our Jewish community that we love, value, and support.

We know that people within our community have many loved ones in the region and are terrified. We pray for the fast and safe return of Israeli hostages and join in mourning the innocent individuals, including many children and elderly, who were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists.

The South Orange Board of Trustees continues to engage with our local rabbis and other community leaders and will communicate with the public accordingly.

Village President Sheena Collum

Trustee Bobby Brown

Trustee Jen Greenberg

Trustee Bill Haskins

Trustee Karen Hilton

Trustee Summer Jones

Trustee Olivia Lewis-Chang