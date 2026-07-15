South Orange Police Blotter: Several Auto Thefts Occurred in June

In the month of June, South Orange Police investigated eight cases of auto theft, at least two of which involved key fobs left in the vehicles and others in which thieves were able to find keys after breaking into unsecured homes. Police have put up a public service announcement on a lighted sign on South Orange Avenue reminding people to lock their cars and homes and to never leave key fobs inside their vehicles.

The full police blotter for June 2026 is below.

From the South Orange Police Department:

6/1/2026 Theft: Patrol responded to a business on West South orange Avenue for a theft report. Stolen was approximately $70 in gasoline by a motorist who did not pay and fled the area. The detective bureau was notified and investigating.

6/2/2026 Village Ordinance Violation: Patrol responded to Grove Park for a village ordinance violation. The caller reported observing an individual smoking a cigarette within the confines of the park. The individual was located and subsequently issued a Special Complaint – Summons for smoking in a prohibited area.

6/2/2026 Trespassing: Patrol responded to a report of individuals ingesting cannabis in the Third Street Parking Garage. Contact was made with an individual who was found to not be a resident of the building. This individual was subsequently issued a Special Complaint – Summons for trespassing.

6/4/2026 Arrest, Shoplifting: Patrol responded to a business on South Orange Avenue for a reported shoplifting. Officers located an individual who matched the description of the suspect a short distance away. The on-scene investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Newark man for shoplifting. He was later released on a Complaint – Summons and released on his own recognizance for two active warrants from Union Township and East Orange, New Jersey.

6/6/2026 Burglary, Auto Theft: Patrol responded to a residence on Lenox Avenue for a reported burglary that occurred during the overnight hours. Footage showed multiple actors force their way inside of the residence via a window and locate keys to a vehicle in the driveway. The actors then fled the area with the vehicle. The detective bureau was notified and is investigating.

6/7/2026 Arrest, Possession of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest: Patrol responded to the area of Ward Place for a suspicious person after the caller related that an unknown individual was aggressively asking for money. The individual was located and provided false name when he was being questioned. A pat down frisk was initiated for the officers’ safety and the individual attempted to flee after officers discovered a loaded magazine on his person. After a brief struggle the individual was placed under arrest. Officers recovered a stolen CZ 9mm handgun and hollow point bullets. The individual was charged accordingly and transported to the Essex County Jail.

6/8/2026 Auto Theft: Patrol responded to Trenchard Place for a reported auto theft. The caller related he left his vehicle parked in the municipal parking lot and returned several hours later, discovering that his vehicle was no longer where he left it. The detective bureau was notified and is investigating.

6/9/2026 Arrest, Stolen Motor Vehicle: Detectives and Patrol responded to the area of College Place after notification was received that four individuals had crashed a stolen vehicle in the area and fled. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit with one of the individuals, later locating him after briefly losing sight. Two juveniles were subsequently placed under arrest and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, among other offenses.

6/11/2026 Warrant Arrest:Patrol responded to the area of Scotland Road and South Orange Avenue after receiving a call that there was a female interfering with transportation. The individual, a 59-year-old woman who is known to the South Orange Police Department, was placed under arrest for an outstanding South Orange warrant. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.

6/12/2026 Village Ordinance Violation: Patrol had issued a parking summons for a vehicle illegally parked on South Orange Avenue. The operator of the vehicle then discarded the summons onto South Orange Avenue and was subsequently issued a Special Complaint – Summons for littering.

6/17/2026 Lewdness: Patrol responded to a business on Village Plaza for a report of Lewdness. Caller and witness reporting observing a man dancing inappropriately while touching his genital area, gesturing in the direction of the business. Contact was made with the individual who is known to this police department. The individual was issued a Special Complaint – Summons for Lewdness and sent on his way.

6/17/2026 Theft, Shoplifting: Patrol responded to a business on South Orange Avenue for a reported shoplifting. An actor entered the store just prior to closing and left without paying for a bag full of items. He was seen fleeing the scene and entering a vehicle, promptly leaving the area. The detective bureau is investigating.

6/18/2026 Auto Theft: Patrol responded to a residence on Fairview Avenue for a theft of a vehicle. The owner reported his work van was stolen during the overnight hours. The detective bureau was notified and in investigating.

6/18/2026 Arrest, DWI: Patrol responded to the area of Charlton Avenue and Raymond Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. The on scene investigation resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old East Orange man for driving while intoxicated. He was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses and later released.

6/19/2026 Theft: Patrol responded to a residence on Irvington Avenue for a package theft. The caller related that an unknown actor was observed on their doorbell security camera taking a package that was left on their doorstep before fleeing east into Newark. The detective bureau was notified and is investigating.

6/19/2026 Village Ordinance Violation: Two males were observed drinking from open alcoholic beverage containers in the area of Meeker Street. They were subsequently issued a Special Complaint – Summons for South Orange Village Ordinance violation 225-1b(2) (Possession of Unsealed Alcoholic Beverage Container on Street).

6/20/2026 Village Ordinance Violation: Patrol responded to a business on Sloan Street for an individual reportedly soliciting customers without a permit. The individual was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of the City of Orange. He was released on his own recognizance at the scene and issued a Special Complaint – Summons for soliciting without a permit.

6/20/2026 Arrest, DWI: Patrol responded to the area of Valley Street and South Orange Avenue after a caller reported there was an individual who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel at the intersection. Patrol located a van with the driver sleeping while the vehicle was running. The on-scene investigation resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated. He was issued motor vehicle summonses and later released to a responsible party.

6/20/2026 Warrant Arrest: Patrol initiated a motor vehicle stop near Third Street and Valley Street for observed motor vehicle violations. The on-scene investigation resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old South Orange man for an active warrant out of Clifton, New Jersey.

6/22/2026 Arrest, DWI: Patrol responded to the area of South Orange Avenue and Ward Place for a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that a vehicle had veered off the road and crashed into a retaining wall. Patrol located the vehicle in question and as a result of the on scene investigation a 50-year-old Maplewood woman was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. She was later released to a responsible party.

6/22/2026 Burglary, Auto Theft: Patrol responded to a residence on Highland Road for a reported burglary. Investigation showed that four unidentified actors entered the residence from a window and stole a key to a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. The detective bureau was notified and investigating.

6/22/2026 Theft, Shoplifting: Patrol took a report of shoplifting from a business on Valley Street. The actor was observed by loss prevention personnel scanning multiple items at self-checkout but did not pay. The actor was then observed placing energy drinks into his vehicle before fleeing the area, leaving the rest of the proceeds behind. The detective bureau was notified and investigating.

6/22/2026 Theft, Shoplifting: Patrol responded to a business on Valley Street for a reported shoplifting. An unknown actor stole multiple items totaling $6.15 before fleeing the area in a vehicle. The detective bureau was notified and investigating.

6/23/2026 Auto Theft: Patrol responded to a residence on Hamilton Road for an auto theft. Victim reported leaving their key fob within their vehicle that was parked in their driveway. Suspect(s) maneuvered around another vehicle parked behind the stolen vehicle before fleeing the area. The detective bureau was notified and investigating.

6/24/2026 Auto Theft: Patrol responded to a residence on Ravine Drive for a reported auto theft. The victim reported that during the overnight hours unknown actors had entered his residence through an unsecured door and fled the scene with two of his vehicles. The detective bureau was notified and is investigating.

6/24/2026 Burglary, Attempted: Patrol responded to a residence on Forest Road for an attempted burglary to the dwelling during the overnight hours. The resident related that he observed on his home security cameras three actors wearing ski masks who attempted to gain entry into his home unsuccessfully. The detective bureau was notified and investigating.

6/25/2026 Fraud: Patrol responded to the lobby of police headquarters for a fraud report. The victim reported more than $85,000 unlawfully withdrawn from her bank accounts. Approximately $78,000 was able to be recuperated leaving approximately $7,000 that was unable to be accounted for. The detective bureau was notified and investigating.

6/26/2026 Warrant Arrest: Patrol arrested a 61-year-old East Orange man on a failure to appear warrant out of this jurisdiction. He was transported to South Orange Police Headquarters for processing where he was later turned over to the Essex County Jail.

6/26/2026 Theft: A business owner from Irvington Avenue walked into Police Headquarters to report a theft of the restaurant’s tip jar. Stolen was the tip jar containing approximately $10. The detective bureau was notified and investigating.

6/26/2026 Theft, Shoplifting: Patrol took a report from a business located on Valley Street for a shoplifting. Taken from the store was a bottle of water valued at $2.80. The detective bureau was notified.

6/26/2026 Fraud: A resident on Highland Road reported they were the victim of fraud. The caller reported they received a credit card in the mail under their name that they did not create. They were advised to monitor their credit for any further fraudulent activity and subsequently cancelled the card.

6/27/2026 Burglary to Auto: Patrol responded to a residence on Forest Road after it was reported that the child of a resident observed a vehicle traveling suspiciously on Forest Road. It was further reported that the vehicle’s passenger exited and rummaged through a vehicle at a separate residence on Forest Road before the passenger returned to the vehicle and fled the area.

6/28/2026 Arrest, Auto Theft:Patrol responded to Village Plaza for a reported theft of a vehicle. Victim related they had left their vehicle parked, unsecured and with the key fob inside of the vehicle. South Orange surveillance cameras had captured the suspect entering the vehicle and fleeing the area. Shortly afterwards the vehicle was located a short distance away. The suspect was also located nearby and placed under arrest without incident. The suspect, a 45-year-old woman from Cherry Hill, New Jersey was later transported to the Essex County Jail.

6/29/2026 Burglary: Patrol responded to a business on West South Orange Avenue for a burglary alarm. Upon arrival it was observed that the door to the business was unsecured and glass was shattered. The detective bureau was notified and is investigating.

6/29/2026 Village Ordinance Violation: Patrol responded to the area of North Ridgewood Road and Mead Street after an individual was observed removing a turtle from the duck pond and placing it in the trunk of his vehicle. Individual was subsequently issued a summons and sent on his way.