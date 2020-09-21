Community Government South Orange

South Orange Reminds Residents to Respond to 2020 Census by September 30

By access_timeSep-21-2020

From the Township of South Orange Village:

Self-response by residents online, by telephone and by mail has been extended to September 30, 2020. The goal remains to achieve a Complete Count by counting everyone once — only once — and in the right place. Please make sure you count yourself at the address where you live and sleep most of the time.

There’s even assistance in 13 different languages! You can participate in the Census by going to https://my2020census.gov/ or by clicking the graphic to the left.

Read more about the 2020 Census here.

Other Stories

  • South Orange Reminds Residents to Respond to 2020 Census by September 30
  • Black Drivers More Likely to be Stopped for Traffic Violations in Maplewood, Analysis Finds
  • Maplewood Library’s Ideas Festival is Back on Track
  • SOMA Justice To Host 'Shofars for Justice' September 20 at Maplewood Town Hall