Government South Orange

South Orange to Intro Redevelopment Ordinance for Storage Facility on Valley March 31

By access_timeMar-30-2021

The South Orange Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting on March 31 to introduce an ordinance to approve a redevelopment plan for a self storage facility for Valley Street and Lackawanna Place — on the southwestern border of Founders Park.

Village Green previously reported on the proposed development when Village President Sheena Collum updated the community at a BOT meeting last year. Collum then said she was in the process of meeting with neighbors and that the project was a plus for the community in that it would not place any burden on the school district and would not add traffic to the area.

Potential design rendering from the Redevelopment Plan.

Collum also said that the township was working with the developer to assure that the facility’s design “would be really beautiful” and that the Board of Trustees “overall is really enthusiastic” about the proposed project.

Valley and Lackawanna, via Google maps.

Find out more information about the meeting at southorange.org

See the Redevelopment Plan here:

Download (PDF, 5.67MB)

Other Stories

  • Maplewood Welcomes Two New Police Officers: 'They Understand the Importance of What We're Building Here'
  • South Orange to Intro Redevelopment Ordinance for Storage Facility on Valley March 31
  • March 29: Essex County Reports 76,290 (+353) Cases of COVID-19, 2,522 Deaths
  • Former Maplewood Elected Officials Endorse Adams & Cripe for Township Committee