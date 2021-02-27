South Orange to Rename Street for the Late, Great Lee Boswell May

The Township of South Orange is renaming a street near the Kenny Graham Tennis Courts for Lee Boswell May, a lifelong South Orange resident and promoter of music and community, who passed away last April at the age of 74.

Because of state restrictions on gatherings, the Township is encouraging residents to attend the ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 6, via livestream on the South Orange Village Facebook page.

For those who wish to attend in person, RSVP to Trustee Summer Jones at sjones@southorange.org. There will be a live musical tribute.

According to Jones, “The road that we are naming is the access road that runs between Mead Street and South Orange Avenue. It runs in front of Cameron Park. We will meet on the Mead Street side.”

At 7:00 p.m, there will be an online streaming of some of Lee Boswell May’s favorite songs from musicians who knew and loved her. This will be done from the Gregory Burrus Around Town Facebook page.

