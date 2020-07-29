South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) Seeks Two Board of Directors

From the South Orange Village Center Alliance:

SOVCA OPEN BOARD POSITIONS

Commercial Property Owners

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is seeking 2 dedicated individuals to join our talented Board of Directors. The Board is responsible for representing the organization, its mission, accomplishments and goals.

We have 2 board positions open for Commercial Property Owners. Candidates must own commercial property in our downtown within the boundaries of the Special Improvement District (SID).

RESPONSIBILITIES

Attend monthly meetings which are held the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. (currently via zoom).

Review minutes and other Board materials prior to attending the meetings.

Actively participate on at least one standing committee. Currently, there are five standing committees: (1) design, (2) business recruitment & retention (3) events and marketing (4) beautification & placemaking and (5) fundraising.

Be available for consultation and willing to use professional skills and expertise to enhance the operation and strategic direction of the organization.

Represent SOVCA in the community; connect people in personal and professional networks to SOVCA’s mission.

Attend SOVCA’s annual meeting & special events.

QUALIFICATIONS

Property Owner Director- We are seeking talented individuals with enthusiasm, passion and commitment to the enhancement and strengthening of the core downtown shopping district in South Orange. Candidates must own real estate within the special improvement district (SID) or principals or officers of a corporation or other business entity owning real estate within the SID.

HOW TO APPLY

For consideration, please send your bio or resume to [email protected], Attn: Melissa Hodge. Please include the best ways and times to reach you. Or mail to: Melissa Hodge, Events and Operations Coordinator South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) 76 South Orange Ave 3rd Floor South Orange, NJ 07079 Tel 973-763-6999

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: August 7, 2020

All inquiries or referrals will be held in strict confidence.