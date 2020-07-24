Summer Saturdays in South Orange Continue this Weekend on July 25

Summer Saturdays in South Orange continue with sales, outdoor dining & live music. Specials include the $5/$10/$20 bins and 20% off regular priced apparel (masks not included) at MOD Studio, children’s books at Cafe Word, toy deals from Sparkhouse, a knife sale at Kitchen a la Mode, 75% off sale rack at Sadie’s and buy one get one 50% off at Fitting Room Gala.

Live Music:

Saxophonist Richard Reiter will be bringing the blues to W. South Orange Ave from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Grab a bite to eat or a cocktail from one of the nearby restaurants and enjoy the music.

Later in the evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Radam Schwartz and his band will play on the Grid Iron Waffle Shop Terrace overlooking the The Fox & Falcon & Toro Loco outdoor dining areas in the Sloan St. parking lot.

Outdoor Dining: