Unopposed Slate Ready to Begin Work on South Orange Village Council

In the first November election for South Orange Village Council, the unopposed slate of Patricia Canning, Bill Haskins and Hannah Zollman, of course, won, and are now ready to get to work.

The election was moved to coincide with the general election to help with voter turnout. Even though they had no one to run against, they received 15 endorsements, and a combined total of 15,197 votes from a little over 5,000 voters. (Patricia Canning received 5,199 votes, Hannah Zollman received 5,019 votes and Bill Haskins received 4,979 votes.)

“We’re honored to serve this incredible community and grateful for everyone who took the time to meet with us, share ideas, and talk about the future of South Orange,” Zollman said on behalf of the slate. “This campaign has been about listening, learning, and building connections that will guide our work ahead. We’re ready to get started and proud to put Leadership in Action for our village.”