Maplewood’s Own, SZA, to Perform with Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl 2025

Locals who don’t care about football — and even those who do — now have another reason besides watching the commercials to catch Super Bowl 2025. Maplewood’s SZA will be performing as a special guest of Kendrick Lamar, who is headlining the halftime show.

On Thursday, Apple Music and Kendrick Lamar released the official trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show that confirmed SZA as a Lamar’s special guest for the game, which will be held Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (SZA and Lamar begin a national tour together this spring.)

SZA also performed in the Columbia High School auditorium during her induction into the CHS Hall of Fame in 2018 and has stayed connected to the community, even buying lunch this fall for CHS students.

The Super Bowl is not the only event in February for SZA, as the renowned R&B singer is also nominated for two Grammy Awards, which will be held on Feb. 2.

