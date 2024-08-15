PHOTOS: Scenes of Summer at the South Orange Farmer’s Market

It is definitely the dog days of summer, and that means local farmers markets are ripe with delicious, peak produce as well as other tasty items.

On a recent sunny Wednesday, Village Green stopped in at the South Orange farmers market to check out the scene (and load up our reusable bags with goodies.)

The South Orange Downtown Farmers Market runs Wednesdays through Oct 30 at the Sloan St. Lot, 2-7 PM, rain or shine. On the “menu”: Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, bread, meats, pickles, olives, soups, homemade ice cream, apple cider, ice pops, soul food, sweet treats and much more.

Also don’t forget — Maplewood’s farmers market runs Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. through November 18 at 1662 Springfield Avenue (the gazebo near the Hilton Branch of the Maplewood Library). More info here.

Enjoy our photos of the South Orange Farmers Market here; click on the photo gallery below for more.