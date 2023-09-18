POLICE: ‘Irate’ Man Arrested, Charged with Allegedly Damaging Maplewood Diner

From Maplewood Police Department, September 14:

Press Blotter:

September 8: Theft from Motor Vehicle: On this date a citizens report was generated for a past tense theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant reported that she had received fraud alerts on her cell phone. When she went to her car, a Grey 2023 Nissan Rogue, she discovered that her wallet was missing from her glove compartment. The complainant reported no damage to the vehicle and noted that she had left the vehicle unsecured overnight.

September 12: Mal Damage: On this date MPD responded to The Maplewood Diner, located at 1473 Springfield Avenue, on a report of a disturbance involving a customer. The caller reported that an adult male, later identified as Jacob Gonmiah, of Newark New Jersey, began throwing items while inside of the diner when he was informed that the phone was for paying customers only. The caller reported that Gonmiah immediately became irate and started throwing items around the diner and damaging the diner’s computer system. MPD patrols were able to locate Gonmiah outside of the diner while he was waiting for the bus. Gonmiah was later placed under arrest and charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

In addition to the above events, there were three shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.