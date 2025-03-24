Maplewood Police Blotter: Police Look for Suspect in Robbery of Teens in Student Parking Lot

From Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally:

Police Blotter, March 6 – March 19, 2025

March 8 – March 19, 2025: Motor Vehicle Rummage: Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicles rummage on Orchard Road, Jacoby Street, and Lancaster Avenue.

March 7, 2025 – Strong-armed Robbery: Maplewood Police Officers responded to the West Parker Avenue student parking lot on a report of a robbery. After an on-scene investigation, two juveniles were approached by a male who stopped them and went through the juveniles’ pockets, removing personal items. The male then ran off toward Jefferson Avenue. No one was injured in the incident. The Maplewood Police Youth Aid Bureau is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to reach out to Maplewood Police by calling 973-762-3400 or email [email protected].

March 11, 2025 – Motor Vehicle Stop leading to Adult Arrest: Maplewood Police Officer Perone conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2009 Chrysler 300 on Springfield Avenue for traffic violations. During the motor vehicle stop Officer Perone suspected the 34-year-old driver of East Orange to be in possession of contraband. The driver declined consent to search the vehicle and Essex County Sheriff K9 was requested to the scene. Essex County Sheriff K9 hit on the vehicle for narcotics. The vehicle was impounded until a search warrant could be obtained to further search the vehicle. The driver was released from the scene with summonses for unregistered motor vehicle, improper passing, careless driving and failure to provide proof of insurance. A warrant was later approved and a further search of the vehicle revealed heroin and a handgun inside the vehicle. An arrest warrant was then issued to the driver on charges of certain persons not allowed weapons or ammunition, unlawful possession of a handgun, and manufacturing, distributing or dispensing of heroin. The driver was later on arrested and transported to the Essex County Jail.

March 13, 2025 – DUI Arrest: Maplewood Police Officers responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents on Springfield Avenue, both with one of the vehicles leaving the scene. Sergeant Zuhowski located the suspect vehicle and stopped the vehicle on Springfield Ave. During the stop, the male juvenile driver had an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. The juvenile was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane. The juvenile was ultimately transported to an area hospital where he was turned over to a parent.

March 14, 2025 – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts: Maplewood Police Officers responded to Peachtree Road on a report of a theft of tires and rims. The owner of a 2022 Honda Accord parked their vehicle overnight on the street. When they returned to the vehicle in the morning, they discovered all four rims and tires were stolen.

March 16, 2025 – Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood police officers responded to an Irvington Avenue business on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked their vehicle in the business parking lot. When they returned to the vehicle, they discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

March 17, 2025 – Motor Vehicle Stop leading to an Arrest: Maplewood Police Officer Perone conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2008 Chrysler 300 on Burnet Avenue. During the stop it was revealed that the 27-year-old driver of Newark, New Jersey, had an outstanding warrant for burglary out of Burlington County. The driver was arrested and turned over to Burlington County Sheriff’s Office and issued summonses for disregarding a traffic control device and driving with a suspended license.

In addition to the above incidents, there were three shoplifting incidents.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto the Police Department website and click on the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.