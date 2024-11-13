South Orange Police Make Arrests in Academy Street Drug Bust

In a coordinated sting operation that included K-9 support from Orange and drone support from Millburn, the South Orange Police Department arrested two local men and seized cash, equipment, and multiple illegal drugs from a home on Academy Street in South Orange. Read the SOPD press release below:

At 6:00 AM this morning [11/13/2024], South Orange Police Department along with assistance from the Orange Police Department and the Millburn Police Department executed a search warrant on Academy Street which resulted in the seizure of over four and a half pounds of illegal marijuana, mushrooms, cannabis edibles and 956ml of Promethazine syrup. Additionally seized was $982 in cash and equipment normally used to grow vegetation indoors, packaging material and scales normally used for individual sales.

The sting operation came about when a citizen tip was brought to the attention of the police department triggering an investigation. Detectives contacted the Essex County Prosecutors Office to advise them of the situation and they received proper guidance to meet the standard of probable cause required for the approval of a search warrant. Detectives began hours of surveillance on the house over multiple days and were able to observe hand to hand transactions on multiple occasions.

After planning the execution of the search warrant, Millburn Police was contacted and granted a request for support by providing an overhead view of the house during the search to ensure that anyone trying to exit the house would be picked up by their drones.

Orange Police provided support by providing the assistance of a drug sniffing K-9.

Charges were brought against Idris Carter (age 24) and his brother Zakee Moxey (age 23), both residents of South Orange New Jersey. At least one of the individuals has an extensive adult arrest record. Criminal complaints were filed with charges ranging from possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a prescription legend drug, distribution of psilocybin (mushrooms) a schedule I narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school and conspiracy charges.

This operation was conducted without incident or injury to any of the suspects or officers present. It is a testament to what can be accomplished when you have the trust of the community to inform the police of suspected criminal activity and the support of our neighboring jurisdictions to provide the necessary resources and equipment to conduct successful law enforcement operations.

This team was supervised by Det. Sgt. F. Auriemma. They were led by Det. M. Hunt and included Det. S. Leacock, Det. N. Nasisi and Det. H. Felix.

Both arrested men are presumed innocent and have been remanded to the Essex County Jail.