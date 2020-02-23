Achieve Announces Multiple Community Events to Support the ‘Nights of 100 Dinners’

From the Achieve Foundation

Throughout the month of March, the Achieve Foundation’s 16th annual “Nights of 100 Dinners” fundraiser will be happening in full force across the South Orange and Maplewood communities. Several local businesses are showing their support of this annual fundraiser by hosting a variety of events for all ages. From knitting classes and self-defense workshops to a family trivia night, sweat-and-play workout for teens, and more… there’s something for everyone on the schedule.

All proceeds from these events will support the Achieve Foundation which raises funds to promote exemplary education for all students and teachers in the SOMA public school system.

Learn to Knit with Tina Kelley

Sunday, March 1st, 1:00 pm or 7:00 pm

Address will be provided with your ticket confirmation.

If learning to knit is on your bucket list, you’ll love this crafty class led by stitchery wiz Tina Kelley. Materials will be provided for beginners. More experienced knitters can bring projects they have questions about, or get help learning new techniques. Limited to 10 participants, for optimal personal service. RSVP for afternoon or evening sessions (or both!).

Self Defense with New Jersey Tae Kwon Do

Sunday, March 1st, 6:00-7:30 pm

New Jersey Tae Kwon Do teaches awareness, assertiveness, and verbal confrontation skills, as well as physical techniques to enable you to successfully prevent, escape, and resist attacks. Parents, or guardians, are encouraged to take this class with their teens and engage in conversation about their safety. The class will empower young people to remain safe so they may continue to learn, create, contribute and grow. Enjoy snacks and beverages afterward.

Sweat & Play Teen Event with D&I Fitness

Friday, March 6th, 6:00 pm

9 West South Orange Ave, South Orange

Calling all high schoolers! Work out, hang out, and support your schools at D&I Fitness. You’ll work out on their turf and in the boxing ring. Post workout meet a former college athlete and wellness coach to learn about good nutrition and how to form healthy habits. Then, relax with food and drinks. Limited to 50 participants.

Yoga with Francoise Mosteiro

Saturday, March 7th, 4:00-6:30 pm

South Mountain Yoga, 18 South Orange Avenue, South Orange

Join Francoise Mosteiro of South Mountain Yoga for a fun and accessible one-hour class, perfect for beginner to advanced. Invite your spouse, partner or friend to join. Mats will be available, or feel free to bring your own. Afterwards raise a glass of wine and share light snacks with your fellow yogis. Space is limited.

Sadie’s Brunch and Shopping

Sunday, March 8th, 10:00 am

65 Valley St, South Orange

Join Cat Fisher of Sadie’s for a cocktail-style brunch and shopping event! Sadie’s is home to unique women’s and men’s apparel, gifts, and home goods. Browse brands that have ethical and philanthropic goals in mind. Enjoy baked goods, a mimosa or Bloody Mary.

CBD Health & Wellness Event

Friday, March 20th, 6:30-8:30 pm

Address to be provided with ticket confirmation.

Do you have pain, anxiety, insomnia, perimenopausal and skin conditions, fine lines, dark circles…? Discover how Theramu, the popular CBD brand, can help boost your health and wellness. Get educated on the therapeutic benefits of CBD, as you enjoy wine and delicious appetizers. Indulge in mini CBD hand, or neck, massages (first come, first serve) — and take home a free sample of Theramu Relieve Balm.

Green Beauty Workshop with Erin’s Faces

Saturday, March 21st, 1:00 pm

15 Bleeker Street, Millburn

Curious about clean beauty? Want to learn to shop smarter? Erin’s Faces, local maker of cruelty-free makeup and skincare, will be hosting a workshop to help you go green. Learn what’s clean and what’s not, how to read ingredient lists, and tricks for refreshing winter skin. The workshop will last 60-90 minutes; afterward stay and shop for the latest skincare and makeup goodies.

Trivia Night

Thursday, March 26th, 6:00 pm

The Woodland, Maplewood

Gather your friends and family for some head-to-head competition! Hosted by SOMEA (South Orange-Maplewood Education Association), this trivia fundraiser will pit teams against each other in an all-out battle of the brains. Enjoy a Southern BBQ-style dinner as you show off your knowledge of random facts. Prizes awarded for the top place finishers.