Achieve Foundation Announces Chili Cookoff Winners and $19,000 of Fundraising for Pollock Arts Initiative

From the Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood:

We are so grateful to everyone who made the 2026 Maplewood Chili Cook-Off possible—our chefs, ticket holders, volunteers, sponsors, organizers and this incredible community.

The event was successfully held on Sunday, March 8, after being rescheduled from February 22 due to snow. We would like to thank our chefs, sponsors, attendees and participated in the voting. Together, 400 voters tasted 37 amazing chilis. Of course, we also congratulate the winners, who are listed below.

But the real winners are the fine arts students throughout the SOMSD because now that the numbers have all been crunched, we can report that the 2026 Maplewood Chili Cookoff netted $19,000 for the Achieve Foundation’s Pollock Arts Initiative, supporting arts programming for students in our schools!

The Pollock Arts Initiative (PAI) helps underwrite music and arts equipment rentals at the elementary and middle school levels, eliminating financial barriers to student participation in arts programs. It also supplements Achieve Foundation funding for teacher grant requests related to arts projects, and awards scholarships for advanced training to Columbia High School students who demonstrate exceptional talent and are recommended by their teachers.

To date, the PAI has provided 117 scholarships for CHS music, photography and art students, and funded 1,153 instrument rentals throughout our elementary and middle schools.

🏆2026 Chili Cookoff Winners

Meat Category

🥇 Longhorn Love #8 — Chetan Vijayvergiya

🥈 Reheated Rivalry #5 — Michael McGarry

🥉 D&J Chili #25 — Jeff Gilligan

4️⃣ Herb’s Smoked Brisket #10 — Herb Grice

5️⃣ Chili McGilly #12 — Brendan Cunningham

Veggie Category

🥇 Miso Mushroom — Mike Bergmann

🥈 Chili Con Cocoa — Eve Hartmann Crep

🥉 Monsoon Spice — Akshatha Shetty

Kids Category

🥇 Jackson’s Jackpot — Jackson Korn

🥈 One Trillion Star Chili — Jackson Harper

Critics’ Choice Awards

⭐ Best in Show — Herb’s Smoked Brisket #10 — Herb Grice

⭐ Most Innovative — Monsoon Spice — Akshatha Shetty

A special thank-you to our sponsors. Lead sponsors Pollock Properties Group, The GenWealth Group, and Matt Keane, SVP of Mortgage Lending at Rate, along with Main Street Movers, made this event possible. Additional support from Allison Kalsched Fitness, The Able Baker, South Mountain YMCA, MSO Homes, Toth Electric, Kitchen Table, Corner Slice, Pallet Brewing, Lum’s Cellar, and Little Apple Arts helped make its impact even greater.

We are grateful for the generosity, energy, and spirit everyone brought to this special day. Save the date for next year’s Maplewood Chili Cookoff: Sunday, February 28, 2027!

ACHIEVE IN ACTION

Over the past two decades, the Achieve Foundation has raised over $4.5 million for local schools and awarded more than 1,300 grants to SOMSD faculty. Last year, Achieve facilitated free tutoring for 464 students, supported STEAM education through community programs like Maker Madness, fostered music education through the Pollock Arts Initiative, and helped connect community to classrooms districtwide.

To donate or learn more, visit www.achievefoundation.org.