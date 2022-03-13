Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Budget Workshop and Finance Committee Meeting on March 16

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

The Board of Education will meet for a Budget Workshop and Finance Committee Meeting on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 6:30 pm using the online video conference platform which will include Hearing of Individuals. Action may be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Written Comment

Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please follow the instructions below.

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: SOMSD Budget Workshop and Finance Committee Meeting

Date / Time: March 16, 2022 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 2346 327 1943

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary