2025 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Candidates Answer Special Education Questionnaire

From the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC SOMA):

Three of the nine seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education are up for election this November 4th. Board members serve three-year terms and have a profound influence on the priorities and policies of our district. Please do your research and please VOTE!

The Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC SOMA) is not a political organization and does not endorse candidates in any election. However, we believe holding a seat on the BOE means one is serving every student, including those with disabilities. Each year SEPAC SOMA invites SOMSD Board of Education candidates to respond to a BOE Candidate Questionnaire on issues relevant to special education, so the community can have a better understanding of the candidates’ views and related experiences they may have.

Read BOE Candidate responses here: https://tr.ee/pHoe9H

We know special education is something people often learn about on a need-to-know basis, so our intention is to provide candidates with questions that can be considered thoughtfully and without having to be an ‘expert’ on the subject. We thank all the candidates for taking the time to share their perspectives. Now it’s time for our community to do our part and VOTE!

