CHS Marching Band Wows at State Championship With Highest Score of Season

The title of this year’s field show was “Let it Be”, but the Columbia High School Marching Band was not content to do just that! Despite the challenges that come with growing in size to 86 members and adding 25 rookies, over the course of the season the marching band mastered a complex field show. Performing it with increasing finesse as the season progressed, the Cougars earned improved scores as well as sectional accolades.

Under the direction of CHS Director of Bands-Peter Bauer, Assistant Director-Kaelyn Passeri and Instructional Staff D’Sherrick Williams (Color Guard), Maxwell Winters (Percussion) and Allyson Dalton (Visual and Hornline) our “Pride of Columbia” delighted football fans with their half-time show and stand tunes all season long. Their strong work ethic culminated in an impressive performance in the US Bands State Championship with the band’s highest score of the season, color guard achieving 5th place and percussion achieving 6th place! Nice work Cougars!

Photos: Julia Maloof Verderosa