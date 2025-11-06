South Orange-Maplewood School District Providing Food Pickup for Families on Friday 11/7

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is conducting food pickups for families this Friday, November 7, to accommodate families experiencing difficulty with food access and/or affected by the disruption in SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

CNN is reporting that the delayed federal food assistance will only be partially funded by SNAP’s contingency fund, after two federal judges said the agency was required to do so during the government shutdown. In addition, “The courts also gave the USDA the option of shifting other money to SNAP to enable it to pay full benefits in November, but the agency declined, citing risks to other nutrition programs.”

Supt. of Schools Jason Bing reported last week that approximately 265 to 300 SOMSD families were affected.

The school district is also providing a resource guide. See below. Community members donated to a food drive on November 5 and can continue to help by donating funds for gift cards at www.rentpartylive.com.

Food pickup information for November 7 is as follows:

What: Free food bags for district families

Where: Seth Boyden Elementary School (Cafeteria in the back)

When: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 7am-11am 4pm-7pm

No registration needed. Just stop by.

We want to make sure every family has what they need