Beyond Main and Summit Downtown, Inc. Partner for the Future of Small Business 

From Summit Downtown

Summit Downtown, Inc. is planning to bring Beyond Main’s new online marketplace to more businesses in downtown Summit.

Beyond Main is dedicated to making it easy for people to Shop Local. Launched in the spring of 2019, Beyond Main began offering its Shop Local online services to businesses in Summit, NJ enabling 15 local businesses to sell and market themselves through Beyond Main’s online shop local marketplace. That number is continuously growing. The retailers on the site are paving the way for businesses across the region to be able to access more potential customers through Beyond Main’s virtual Main Street.

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is a non-profit organization that represents businesses in downtown Summit. SDI has been an advocate for Beyond Main since the beginning and has now announced a more formal partnership to bring more of the Summit businesses online. In this partnership, SDI is offering businesses that are not yet on the Beyond Main site a $150 credit towards their annual subscription. “In order to help our small businesses compete with online retailers, we think Beyond Main is a convenient, low-cost option they wouldn’t otherwise have,” said SDI Executive Director Nancy Adams. “Beyond Main can even create a website for participating businesses where they can also sell their merchandise and offer pickups or deliveries. It’s a great way to compete and increase sales.”

“Beyond Main is an excellent opportunity for Summit residents to support local merchants and have the convenience of shopping online,” explains Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “I encourage you try it.”

“The retail landscape has changed, and consumers are buying online more than ever,” said Beyond Main Founder, Kate Giovambattista. “We created Beyond Main for busy moms and families who like to shop online but also want to support local businesses. When you shop a local business, 68% of what you spend gets re-circulated back into your local economy, vs. 1% of the same spend through online sites like Amazon” added Kate. “We launched in Summit and are excited to be expanding to other towns across the state and the Northeast in 2020.”

Beyond Main is free to join; to become a founding retail partner in your area, visit Beyond Main and register your business today.

Beyond Main is a female-founded, New Jersey retail technology startup, based in Summit, NJ. Beyond Main utilizes technology to improve customer service and convenience for local businesses through a software subscription model. Beyond Main is free for shoppers to join, create profiles, and enjoy on-demand shopping at local stores and businesses even after store hours. Summit Downtown, Inc (SDI) is a non-profit organization that represents all retailers and businesses in the downtown Special Improvement District. The purpose of SDI is to encourage the development and growth of businesses in the downtown.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Bridget Renzulli at 312-813-2210 or email [email protected].