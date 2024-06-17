CHS Class of ‘24 Ready to Graduate All Day, Celebrate All Night

From CHS Midnight Madness:

On June 19, more than 350 members of the CHS Class of ’24 will continue a tradition that has lasted for more than 35 years. After commencement exercises end at Codey Arena, they’ll head to CHS where they’ll board buses and depart for an overnight adventure at an unknown venue. It’s called Midnight Madness, and it is a phone-and-substance-free celebration completely planned and executed by volunteers. Before leaving SOMA, the Midnight Madness Bus Parade sponsored by The Sam Joseph Team at Sotheby’s will have a police escort as parents and friends cheer them on from the sidewalks. This year, Village Hall restaurant’s beer garden is sponsoring the official Bus Parade Send Off Party in South Orange, where the buses will pass sometime between 9:30pm and 10pm. Other leading sponsors and partners include Jill Sockwell Real Estate, Eventage, Cougar Boosters and the SOMA Municipal Alliance. In all, more than 40 local businesses and countless local residents generously sponsored and donated to the event, with those dollars going toward defraying the cost for all seniors and offering free registration to anyone who does not have the ability to pay. A full list of sponsors can be found at https://www.columbiahsa.com/mmsponsors.

Upon arrival at the secret venue, the seniors will be served a full dinner and then have 4 hours at the venue before re-boarding the buses for return to CHS between 3:30am and 4am. They then (hopefully) go to sleep as official CHS alumni. More information on Midnight Madness, including FAQs for members of the Class of ’24 who are preparing for the event, can be found at https://www.columbiahsa.com/midnightmadness