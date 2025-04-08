Short Hills House Tour to Benefit Special Services & Autism Acceptance April 26

For Melania Rosenbaum, the Short Hills Architectural and Real Estate House Tour — which she created in 2013 — brings together all her passions.

“My husband is an architect and I am a realtor. I am OBSESSED with both so I created the Architectural and Real Estate House Tour. And even more important is what it raises more for and who runs it (me). It’s all about Autism.”

Rosenbaum notes that she recently came out as being on the spectrum — after long having been an advocate for her son.

“Autism Spectrum Disorder doesn’t mean you are broken,” Rosenbaum wrote, “and I don’t even believe it’s a bad thing. In fact, the word ‘disorder’ makes no sense really. It’s more like a character trait than a disorder!

Rosenbaum notes that she misses some social cues and sometimes stumbles over words, “but I am one of the hardest working, most authentic people you will ever meet.”

Proceeds from the Architectural and Real Estate House Tour benefit Millburn Township Special Services Department by providing the opportunity for key district professionals to attend Autism NJ conferences.

Did you know autism affects 1 in 35 New Jersey students? During April, World Autism Month, Melanie Rosenbaum, a Compass Sales Associate and Concierge, selects a number of architecturally unique homes to participate in the Short Hills House Tour. She has helmed this exciting event since 2013, and she believes it best highlights Short Hills real estate, architecture, and the welcoming vibe of Millburn Township.

Listing agents of these well-appointed homes with average prices of $3m, open their doors to ticket holders for a glance inside. The event, which runs like fancy open houses, is so much more. Upon entering the homes, participants with a $45 ticket, receive a light lunch, treats, and/or giveaways while touring beautiful architectural designs of locally available homes, historic homes, and even some new construction.

Last year, Greenwood Gardens and Cora Hartshorn participated to showcase the architecturally significant historic houses that are now beautiful places to visit in the town. This year tour goers will be in for a big treat! The South Mountain Reservation Fairy Trail will be a part of the tour. Did you know that it has miniature houses along the trail!? More houses to see, and delightfully on this year’s tour.

That spectacular site was originally created by Therese Ojibway, a former Millburn resident, when her now adult son on the spectrum was just 3 years old. She wanted to let him explore; “It was therapeutic for him”. Ojibway was someone who spent her days “visiting the homes of children who needed early intervention for developmental disabilities. She’s worked as a teacher for Rutger’s Douglass Developmental Disabilities Center for nearly 20 years.”

On tour day, there will be a chance to witness the “Fairy House Building Contest” at the South MountainReservation Fairy Trail. The contest has a ‘Submit and Install Day’ on April 12, and April 26 the actual day of the Architectural and Real Estate House Tour. So please be careful not to interrupt the building construction, and be sure to be ready to go for a hike at this location. If this is not the best day for you to put on your hiking shoes, not to worry, the “Fairy House Building Contest” will be revealing the winners on May 3 at a special “Fairy Trail Day” which will be another wonderful opportunity to see this spectacular site in this fabulous town.

Proceeds from the Architectural and Real Estate House Tour benefit Millburn Township Special Services Department by providing the opportunity for key district professionals to attend all of the Autism NJ conferences. The official state Autism Organization educates parents and professionals on critical topics with evidence-based information and resources. Additionally, the money raised will help support The Unified Club at MHS and the MHS Job Training Program, which helps students attain the necessary skills to become as independent as possible in the workplace.

Come see the spirit of Millburn Township in action; It’s a unique and beautiful municipality that supports the collaboration of individuals who seek to make a difference and keep the township strong. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 26 from 11am – 2pm for this special fundraising open house time and day promoting autism acceptance. Rain date, April 27 from 11-2pm.

