From Quiet Maplewood: Please Sign Our Petition to Phase Out Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers in Maplewood

From Quiet Maplewood

We are petitioning the Township Committee to phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in our community over the next two years to protect the health of workers and residents, our environment, and our quality of life. Please sign this petition to show your support for a cleaner, quieter Maplewood!



Gas-powered leaf blowers produce hazardous levels of noise and pollutants. There are environment- and neighborhood-friendly alternatives.

Maplewood prides itself on being a sustainable, livable community, yet we continue to allow the use of this harmful equipment in our neighborhoods. There’s no better time for our town to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers and continue to be a leader in sustainability.

Visit Quiet Maplewood to learn more and join our mailing list.