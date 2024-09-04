Maplewood Village Alliance and Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Present Saturday Live Music Series

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance is proud to partner with Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture in sponsoring the upcoming September Saturdays live music series. September Saturdays is a continuation of extended Summer Streets events, as previously hosted in Maplewood. There will be a live band every Saturday evening in downtown Maplewood on Maplewood Ave and Inwood Ave, with street closures in effect. Live music production is in partnership with Gregory Burrus Productions. The pedestrian path will have tables and chairs to sit at and enjoy the live music, entertainment and extended shopping hours with participating Maplewood Ave merchants. Come and eat at your favorite restaurants picnic style, while enjoying live entertainment. Keep summer going with September Saturdays Summer Streets (extended late summer version)!