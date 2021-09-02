Penguins in the Street? Turtle Back Zoo Debunks Social Media Hoax

From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.:

The social media message stating that animals have left Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is unequivocally false. Turtle Back is an accredited facility that takes the care and welfare of our animals very seriously. In advance of Hurricane Ida, our animal care team secured all the animals indoors and staff remained on grounds to monitor the situation. There was no loss of power and all of our animals and animal areas weathered the storm well and remain safe and secure within the facility.