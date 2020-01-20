Perfect Time to Try the Many Offerings at ChaiseFitness as They Extend Their New Year’s Special

From ChaiseFitness Maplewood

We are starting 2020 off strong at ChaiseFitness Maplewood! We are proud to introduce a brand new version of our Chaise Reinvention PLUS class which combines the best elements of our Pilates-based toning class with our resistance bands class into an intense sweaty and fun cardio workout. Come try it out!

Furthermore, we are introducing two new apprentice instructors to the studio: local fitness expert, Claudia Minde, and new South Orange resident and dancer, Danika Steinmetz. We are thrilled to have them join our team.

To help you stay on track with your resolutions, we have extended our New Year’s Special until February 15, 2020. Get the Intro 90-Day Unlimited for only $420, and save $99. Come to experience our top notch instructor and our variety of offerings from Pilate-based fitness classes, TRX suspension training, cardio workouts, as well as Private one-on-one sessions in order to stay fit, feel well and change your body. Contact the studio now to book your first class at Chaise. www.chaisefitness.com/nj