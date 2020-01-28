Performers Theatre Workshop Gets a New Home in Millburn

From Performers Theatre Workshop

Performers Theatre Workshop has been New Jersey’s premiere local, family-owned performing arts school for children since 1983, with a passionate group of teachers, trained in theatre and other areas of the performing arts. For nearly 40 years, PTW has been the theatre home to countless students from Livingston to Lyndhurst, and now our home is expanding.

After 10 wonderful years of growth and artistic expression in rented studio/office space in Maplewood, PTW has purchased a new building at 131 Millburn Avenue in Millburn, which will become PTW’s new Theatre Home!

New offices and studios will host week day classes & private lessons, audition coaching and self-tapes, Masterclasses, and Summer Camp. Saturday classes and Jr Camp will continue at St George’s church at 660 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood.

Inside the new state-of-the-art facility, PTW will serve every member of our growing performing arts hamlet in ways that support their dreams on and off the stage.



Floor-to-ceiling soundproofing — by way of double-pane laminate soundproof windows, double layer of QuietRock on walls and ceilings, extra insulation between rooms and solid core soundproof doors — reflects only one of PTW’s many intended upgrades.

Please visit our GoFundMe page! Please browse, donate and share. With your help, PTW can create a space where new and veteran PTW students will grow as artists and flourish as individuals.









Students will enjoy unprecedented access to the following features:

* 3 expansive classrooms complete with full-length dance mirrors, mounted speakers

* Sound-proof partitions that create up to 5 spacious rehearsal spaces

* Sprung Harlequin dance floors for comfort and joint/muscle protection during extended rehearsal hours

* Private lesson studios for our growing roster of talent

* 2 recording studios with digital editing capabilities

~ One optimized to serve voiceover and vocal recording work

~ One equipped with a Canon DSLR camera & video lights to provide professional video self-tape recordings

* Student lounge and parent lobby complete with WiFi

* Central air and heating in all rooms

* 2 grand pianos

* 2 upright pianos

* 12 Yamaha touch-sensitive keyboards

* 4 restrooms



Families will discover a whole new level of convenience in the following upgrades:

* Parking lot that accommodates full-size vehicles, with dedicated drop-off spots

* Coffee + espresso bar open all day

* Hardwood doors with windows into all studios and classrooms

* Outdoor seating area during the warmer months

* Short walk from the Millburn train station

* Less than 2-minute drive from The Mill and St. George’s Church



PTW inexhaustible faculty + staff will continue to flourish among the following amenities:

* 3 separate office spaces

* Staff lounge

* Bus stop in front of the building



We invite you to join us for the Grand Opening of our new theatre home in the Spring.