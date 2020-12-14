Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey Announces Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy

From Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan of New Jersey launched their new Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy on September 30, 2020 and served their first patient the very next day. The service aids trans patients in their transition process.

Sylvia Bryant is the Center Manager for the Paterson affiliate, where the service is offered. “As the Center Manager for our Paterson Health Center, and big sister to my trans sister, this service is incredibly meaningful to me. I know firsthand how life changing hormone therapy can be to a transgender person and I am honored and excited to watch this program grow,” she said.





“At Garden State Equality, New Jersey’s LGBTQ education and advocacy organization, we recognize the incredible need for Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy in our state. We know the Trans community faces barriers when receiving this care–including transportation, lack of insurance and limited providers. We applaud PPMNJ for offering GAHT at their Paterson clinic–ensuring our community has access to care they need and deserve,” said GSE Executive Director, Christian Fuscarino.





To learn more or schedule an appointment please visit www.ppmnj.org or call the Paterson Planned Parenthood health center at: 973-345-3883.

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey is a not-for-profit private health care agency. We believe in the fundamental right of each individual throughout the world to manage his/her fertility, regardless of income, marital status, national origin, or residence. We also believe this reproductive self-determination must be voluntary and must preserve the individual’s right to privacy.