Registration for Cougar Soccer Academy is Open for Boys and Girls Birth Years 2013-2017

From the Cougar Soccer Academy

Registration is OPEN for the Spring 2021 Cougar Soccer Academy season.

Girls and boys birth years 2013-2017 are eligible, and new players are welcome!

Academy soccer is designed to help develop your child’s soccer skills in a fun and encouraging environment. Program highlights:

U8 (Birth years 2013/2014): Practices 2x per week for 1hr each. You choose either Mon/Wed or Tues/Thurs. Games played on Saturday mornings. Cost $300

U7 (Birth year 2014): Practice 1x per week for 1hr. You choose the day: Tues, Wed, or Thurs. Games on Saturday mornings. Cost $235

U6 (Birth year 2015): Practice 1x per week for 1hr. You choose the day: Tues, Wed, or Thurs. Games on Saturday mornings. Cost $235

U4U5/Mini-Kickers (Birth year 2016/2017): Single session on Saturday mornings. Cost $150

The 8-10 week program starts in early April (the definite dates won’t be known until the town opens fields).

For more information on the Academy program, please click here or reach out to us on via Facebook Messenger.

Register your player here as soon as possible: https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/254284

Questions? Email CougarSoccerClub@gmail.com.