Registration for Spring Classes at the Adult School is Now Open

From the South Orange Maplewood Adult School

Spring catalogs are out and registration is underway at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School. Classes begin the last week of February with rolling start dates.

Highlights include Traveling “This Land” with Dan Barry on March 18, The Screwball Comedy with film critic Stephen Whitty on April 7, It’s About Time: The Met Gala for the People with Dame Lori Sutherland on May 7, and An Evening with Bone Pool Radio on May 14. For the art history buff, Janet Mandel is offering Art by African Americans: From the Great Migration to the Age of Obama — Part II on February 25, Ruth Asawa: Sculptor, Educator, Arts Activist on March 19, and Félix Fénéon: On the Cusp of the Avant-Garde on April 23.

In addition to the many perennial favorites, SOMAS continues to expand its offerings with classes such as Flash Fiction Workshop, Keep Calm & Carry On: Managing College Application Stress, Create Your Own Vision Board, and So You Got an Instapot — Now What?

Spring day trips include Jersey City Walkabout on April 24, Ken Lockwood Gorge Day Hike on May 3, Guided Eco-Cruise Through the “Jewel of the Meadowlands” on May 30, and A Bronx Tale: Kusama at NYBG & Arthur Avenue on June 12. Many have early registration deadlines so check the website for details and register early!









Complete class schedules and course information can be found at www.somadultschool.org.

Registrations are taken online, by phone, or in person at the Adult School Office, located at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Avenue, Room A110, Maplewood.