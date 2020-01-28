Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group Hosts 2nd Annual Home Expo on February 1

From Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group of Keller Williams

Learn the latest about real estate all in one spot on February 1st!

As the home buying and selling season begins to ramp up, the Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group of Keller Williams, based out of Millburn-Short Hills, is hosting the second annual Home Expo on Saturday, February 1st from 10:30 to 1:30 at the Short Hills Hilton. Presenters and exhibitors from a broad range of businesses geared to serve home buyers and sellers will all be in one place to provide their expertise complimentarily to attendees. To register early and receive expedited check-in, click here .

How do I make sure that I don’t give my home away, when I’m ready to sell? How do I appeal my property tax assessment for my current home or a home I am considering purchasing? What are the real estate market conditions like in my town and the surrounding area? What are financing rates and conditions like for buying a home? What are the most important things to do before selling my home? How much can I comfortably afford to spend when purchasing a home to ensure obtaining the highest value? Why is an attorney used in NJ real estate transactions? What should Buyers and Sellers know about the Home Inspection process? How can I make the downsizing process lest stressful? Why is it important to have representation from a Buyer Agent when purchasing a home? What mistakes should you avoid in today’s market?

Get answers to these and many other questions plus meet multiple local-area exhibitors specializing in a broad range of topics pertinent to real estate including financing, interior design, legal issues, moving, home inspection, home repair, and more on. Brief seminars will be provided by local experts on core areas of interest including real estate law, tax appeal, obtaining a mortgage, home inspection, home interior design, how not to give my home away, and local area market trends.

Simon Westfall-Kwong notes “we came up with the Home Expo concept in 2018 to provide an opportunity for people interested in buying or selling a home in one place to learn about important steps needed when preparing for one of the most important financial decisions of their lives. My team and I felt that it was important for attendees to maximize multiple people in various specialties to get a better feel for the next step in researching their decision process – and we’re so excited that it made sense to make this an annual event!”

36 businesses supporting the real estate needs of Buyers and Sellers will be exhibiting. Special thanks to presenting sponsors Jon Lamkin, Guaranteed Rate and Acres Land Title Agency. We all look forward to assisting you with your real estate questions on Saturday, February 1st from 10:30 to 1:30 at the Short Hills Hilton!

In 2019, the Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group of Keller Williams and their team members sold over 100 homes with over $75 million volume in the Northern NJ area.