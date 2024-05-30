AnnouncementsMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

SOMSD Board of Ed to Announce Newly Appointed Superintendent at June 4 Meeting

written by South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in a Public Session on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 6:00 pm in person at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ and using the online video conference platform to announce the newly appointed Superintendent. Action will be taken.  The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. 

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

  • Channel 35 in Maplewood
  • Channel 19 in South Orange
  • Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

  • Watch on SOMSD’s YouTube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
  • Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak 

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:  

Step 3 – Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Board of Education Meeting – Special Meeting – Public Session

Date / Time: June 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2338 268 5961

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.  

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

