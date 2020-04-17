South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Continues to Add to Virtual Roster

From South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Like many local businesses, The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has been hard at work transforming their brick and mortar business into a virtual platform to continue bringing their programming to the community. While the Adult School has always offered online learning through their partner Ed2go, they have expanded their online learning section to include many of the same great classes offered prior to the Covid-19 crisis with local teachers.

Next week’s line-up includes Juggling: Beginner, Makeup Basics: How to Look Your Virtual Best, Félix Fénéon: On the Cusp of the Avant-Garde, What to Expect in Middle School: A 5th Grader’s Guide to Staying Organized and more. Click here for the full list of classes starting next week. Click here to browse the virtual catalog.

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.