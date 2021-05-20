Springfield Avenue Maplewood’s Open Air Market Returns to Yale Corner this Saturday, May 22

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood

The SAM Open-Air Retail Market is returning to Yale Corner at 1866 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood on Saturday, May 22 from 11am to 3pm.

An exciting mix of local crafters and makers will sell at the spacious outdoor market. Visitors are encouraged to also spend time at the many shops and restaurants on Springfield Avenue.

Two local popular bands will play sets, as well. Sad About Girls will come on at 11:30 and DC and the Desperados will play at 1:30.

This week’s vendors include Apple Tree Finds, Bare Essentials, Maplewood Masks, Smalljimages, Glass Designs, Sayba Naturals, Joy Yagid Photography, Rift Skincare, Crash Doll Vintage, SmocKit, Spicegrove, Jana’s Jammy, Kimaya Kama, and Nitjuan Designs.

For more information, visit https://www.springfieldavenue.com/open-air-retail-market

Thank you to our Market Friends: Pollock Properties Group, Guaranteed Rate-Matt Keane, and the General Store Cooperative.