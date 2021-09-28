AnnouncementsMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

St. Joseph’s CYO Basketball Now Accepting Registrations For All Children Grades 1 to 8

by St. Joseph’s CYO in Maplewood
From St. Joseph’s CYO in Maplewood

St. Joseph’s CYO in Maplewood is now accepting registrations for both girls and boys in grades 1 to 8 for the 2021-2022 basketball season.  CYO basketball is open to all girls and boys living in the Maplewood-South Orange community and who are parishioners at St. Joseph’s, Maplewood or Our Lady of Sorrows, South Orange, Catholic parishes and attend the Parish CCD-Religious Education Program.  

St. Joseph’s CYO plays in the Archdiocese of Newark Essex County CYO Youth Basketball League against other Catholic parishes and schools.  After player evaluations, teams are comprised of athletes based on their grade in school.  Starting in mid-October, teams will begin to practice once or twice during the week and will play games at St. Joseph’s Parish Gym beginning after Thanksgiving and ending in mid March.  

Additional information on registration, fees and registration forms can be found on the St. Joseph’s CYO Basketball web site at www.stjosephcyo.org.  Adult volunteers are always needed to help coach the teams.  For more information about the CYO program or to send in a coaching resume, contact Gerry O’Connor, St. Joseph’s CYO Athletic Director, at stjosephcyobb@aol.com

