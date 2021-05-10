The Warren Court Art Walk To Take Place May 22 and 23

Local artists Sybil Archibald, Wendy Bellermmann, and Leslie Goldman have been prolific during the pandemic and they’ve decided it’s time to make lemonade out of lemons. If people aren’t going to galleries, they decided to bring the galleries to the people. They’ve curated a one-block art walk with 18 outstanding local artists. It will be a beautiful weekend of art, fun, and community connection. Stroll down a beautiful block in the Montrose Park Historic District and experience vibrant creativity from our local artists. Purchase your favorites before they sell out. Among the many disciplines on display will be: painting, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, textiles, photography, printmaking, book arts, and collage.
Live demonstrations of jade carving and monotype printmaking, among others, will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments.
On Saturday there will be live acoustic music by Steve Jones from 1-4pm at #48.
This family friendly event takes place on Warren Court between South Orange Avenue and University Place in South Orange, NJ.
This is an outdoor event and Covid-safe rules will be in effect.
Wear your mask and enjoy!
Participating Artists:
Leslie Goldman wildcherryart.com
Sybil Archibald sybilarchibaldart.com
Wendy Bellermman bellermannarts.com
Amelia Panico ameliapanico.com/index
Carol Black Lemonblacklemonart.com
Annie McGinnis-Issa AnnieIssaCeramics.com
Aaron Lifschultz designsbyaron.com
Cat Delett delett.com
Fred Courts http://studiotoursoma.com/…/45-warren-court-south…/
Jay Pingree sixfootsixstudio.com
Jeremy Moss mosspix.com
Joan Diamond https://joandiamond.art
Josephine Dakers-Brathwaite josiescolourfuljourney.com
Katharine Houston-Voss khoustonvoss.com
Lisa Lackey lisalackeyartist.com
April Merl
Josh Stout
Cynthia Vaughn
For more information please visit https://www.tinyurl.com/2vatpr95