AnnouncementsArts & CultureCommunitySouth OrangeSponsored

The Warren Court Art Walk To Take Place May 22 and 23

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Local artists Sybil Archibald, Wendy Bellermmann, and Leslie Goldman have been prolific during the pandemic and they’ve decided it’s time to make lemonade out of lemons. If people aren’t going to galleries, they decided to bring the galleries to the people. They’ve curated a one-block art walk with 18 outstanding local artists. It will be a beautiful weekend of art, fun, and community connection. Stroll down a beautiful block in the Montrose Park Historic District and experience vibrant creativity from our local artists. Purchase your favorites before they sell out. Among the many disciplines on display will be: painting, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, textiles, photography, printmaking, book arts, and collage.

Live demonstrations of jade carving and monotype printmaking, among others, will be presented along with a variety of free raffles and refreshments.

On Saturday there will be live acoustic music by Steve Jones from 1-4pm at #48.

This family friendly event takes place on Warren Court between South Orange Avenue and University Place in South Orange, NJ.

This is an outdoor event and Covid-safe rules will be in effect.

Wear your mask and enjoy!

Participating Artists:

Leslie Goldman wildcherryart.com

Sybil Archibald sybilarchibaldart.com

Wendy Bellermman bellermannarts.com

Amelia Panico ameliapanico.com/index

Carol Black Lemonblacklemonart.com

Annie McGinnis-Issa AnnieIssaCeramics.com

Aaron Lifschultz designsbyaron.com

Cat Delett delett.com

Fred Courts http://studiotoursoma.com/…/45-warren-court-south…/

Jay Pingree sixfootsixstudio.com

Jeremy Moss mosspix.com

Joan Diamond https://joandiamond.art

Josephine Dakers-Brathwaite josiescolourfuljourney.com

Katharine Houston-Voss khoustonvoss.com

Lisa Lackey lisalackeyartist.com

April Merl

Josh Stout

Cynthia Vaughn

For more information please visit https://www.tinyurl.com/2vatpr95

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood to Review Safety of Air Purifying...

PHOTOS: Lion Dance Brings in Good Luck to...

2021 South Orange Board of Trustees Election Roundup

Zuckerman Endorses Hilton, Haskins & Brown for South...

Meet Neil Chambers – Candidate for South Orange...

CHS Students Join Cast of ‘Juliet and Her...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE