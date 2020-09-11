YK Salon in New Providence Announces Grand Opening Event Saturday, Sept. 12

From YK Salon

YK Salon had its official Grand Opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 10th. New Providence Mayor Al Morgan joined owner Yoni Kreger and his business partner, Wendy Bond, to mark this special event.

The ribbon-cutting will be followed by a Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 12. The entire community is invited to join the celebration. Music, giveaways, complimentary hair touch-ups, salon tours, promotions, and more will be available for all from 12–4 PM.

The Yoni Kreger (YK) Salon, located in the heart of South Orange Village, officially opened its second location in July. Owner and Creative Director Yoni Kreger replicated the look of his clean, sleek, luxurious aesthetic to create a brand-new site, bringing also the foundation on which his business thrives: a commitment to never-ending education for all staff, his knack for trend forecasting, and the unshakeable belief in the inherent beauty of every individual.

After spending many years in New York establishing and growing his own salon in SoHo, Yoni and his wife, Rhianna, moved their young family to South Orange in 2014. Yoni opened his next salon in his new hometown, at the spanking new Gateway building at 9 West South Orange Ave. At this time, he also launched his proprietary line of products, the Silk Road Hair Care line, available exclusively at his salons.

For his New Providence location, Yoni teamed up with Wendy Bond, an internationally acclaimed master colorist and a well-known veteran of the hairstyling industry. Together, Yoni and Wendy bring a collective forty years of salon and hairdressing experience to the YK Salon New Providence location. If past is precedent, their genuine warmth, compassion, and commitment to the community will draw as many clients from New Providence, Chatham, and Summit to their salon as it has for those of us in South Orange and Maplewood.

The YK Salon opened amidst the pandemic, but that did not stop them. They have retrofitted their salons to accommodate drastically enhanced sanitization and servicing procedures and have trained the staff accordingly. It is called Safe Styling. A range of measures have been put in place to make every client feel safe and comfortable.

YK Salon’s New Providence location is at 1274 Springfield Avenue. For more information or to book your appointment, visit www.yonikregersalon.com.