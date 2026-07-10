Anders Osborne and Lettuce to Headline 2026 Maplewoodstock Music & Arts Festival

From Maplewoodstock:

Going on 20+ years, the annual, free, two-day Maplewoodstock Music + Art Festival will take place the weekend of July 11-12, 2026, in Memorial Park in Maplewood, NJ. The Festival kicks off with music at noon and ends around 9:30 PM each night. As always, it is free and welcomes the entire community.

Anders Osborne headlines the festival on Sunday night. Lettuce will close out Saturday night. Saturday night will feature Slap Dragon and Sunday night Megan Jean’s Secret Family.

These acts end two full afternoons of 18 other local/regional bands curated to present a variety of styles from rock to reggae, R&B to jazz, grunge to Latin, and pop to Americana.

Eight bands are from Maplewood, NJ, and the near vicinity. Ten other bands are gracing the stage from surrounding areas that contribute to the regional musical vibe (e.g., Jersey City, Asbury Park, Brooklyn). All but one band are first-time performers as Maplewoodstock takes this festival into its third decade.

The full lineup is at maplewoodstock.com/music

Anders Osborne is a Swedish-born New Orleans–based singer-songwriter and guitarist whose career spans nearly four decades. Arriving in New Orleans in 1986, he became a fixture of the city’s music scene, and became known for his open-D fretwork and a songwriting voice shaped by blues, folk, rock and jazz. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Keb Mo, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Aaron Neville, and Trombone Shorty.

Lettuce brings the musical heat; it’s an invitation to join the band at the table, where funk, soul, jazz, rock, and hip-hop come together in one rich, flavorful dish.

Slap Dragon offers a Nashville-flavored fresh, funky irresistibly joyful sound that is equal parts bluegrass, disco, and RnB.

Megan Jean’s Secret Family blends the spirit of ‘70’s rock with the edge and independence of the ‘90’s alternative scene with vocal-driven, danceable original songs that bridge generations of American music.

Committee Member Tarquin Learned reflects, “It is a good challenge every year to curate the music lineup from so much local and regional talent. We are super thrilled to expose our attendee’s eyes and ears to a cornucopia of established and on-the-rise bands and get their toes wiggling and hips swaying.”

In addition to music, Maplewoodstock celebrates the arts, with over 50 arts and crafts vendors and a free community art exhibit.

Committee Member Amy Biasucci adds, “Art is an important part of the festival. In 2025, we introduced The Long Hall – an art and family space for the community to gather. The theme for the 2026 Art Gallery within the Long Hall is ‘America at 250: What Does Independence Mean to You’.”

In addition to nine hours of music and art each day, the festival also features approximately 20 food vendors (including vegetarian and vegan offerings), a Kid Zone, a Beer Garden (in partnership with SO Elks Lodge #1154), and is steps away from the charming village of Maplewood.

Maplewoodstock is committed to being accessible and inclusive for all attendees. The festival offers handicapped parking spots at the Maplewood train station (NJ Transit), handicapped accessible toilets, a Senior Tent in partnership with SOMA’s Two Towns for All Ages, sign language interpretation staffed by volunteers, a dedicated space for nursing mothers and changing diapers, and a Sensory Activation Area for those who might need respite from the sights, sounds, and crowds.

Committee Member Susan Rogers says, “This festival is driven entirely by volunteers. It is a labor of love from so many supporters, and we are grateful for everyone who helps bring this weekend together in unity and community, anchored by music and art.”

Maplewoodstock is produced by Music & Arts Education Project, Inc. (MAEP), a SOMA-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advocating for comprehensive music and arts education for all students, in all grades, across all schools. Maplewoodstock is MAEP’s flagship annual event. See more at musicartseducationproject.org.

Maplewoodstock invites the community to join in: to sit with friends and neighbors; to listen and dance to the music; to buy a special item from an arts and crafts vendor; to enjoy lunch or dinner from a food vendor; to wear a Maplewoodstock t-shirt; to meet a new friend in the Beer Garden. Maplewoodstock is “OF and FOR the community.”

Follow at maplewoodstock.com and facebook.com/maplewoodstock and instagram.com/maplewoodstock for continuing updates.