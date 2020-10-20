Arts & Culture Maplewood South Orange Sponsored

Art History Teacher Janet Mandel Explores the Transformative Power of the Night, Oct. 21

By South Orange-Maplewood Adult School access_timeOct-20-2020

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Mysterious and provocative, nocturnal images have been central to the development of modern art. The allure and challenges of depicting darkness liberated artists and allowed them to share personal truths in poetic ways. This presentation will demonstrate how leading American visual artists, just like writers and musicians, have found the transformative power of the night a magical, compelling subject.

Janet Mandel, an award-winning Columbia High School English and art history teacher, has been lecturing on art history at local adult schools, libraries and museums since her retirement.

NIGHT VISIONS: AMERICAN ART AFTER HOURS

Wednesday, October 21, 7-8:30pm, Online

$20

Click here to register

