Colorful Diwali Fest Returns to Maplewood October 25

Diwali, the Festival of Lights that celebrates new beginnings, will be celebrated in Maplewood with the return of Diwali Fest NJ at the Memorial Park Amphitheater on Saturday, October 25.

The celebration runs from 2 to 6 p.m. with music, dance performances, activities, Indian food and vendors.

Among the performances will be a contemporary fusion dance team from Seton Hall University, a Bollywood and classical dance showcase, Indian cultural dance and a live fusion band.

There will also be a lighting of the lamp to mark Diwali, which also celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The Memorial Park Amphitheater is located at 145 Dunnell Road (on the park side of the Maplewood Train Station).

SOMA Cross Cultural Works puts on Diwali Fest with the help of sponsors. This year’s presenting sponsors are the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture and Department of Community Services, Seton Hall University. Other sponsors can be found on the Cross Cultural Works website.https://www.somaccw.org/diwalifestnj